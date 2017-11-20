An Argentinian military submarine reported an electrical problem and was headed back to base when it went missing last week in the South Atlantic, the navy said on Monday, while storms complicated efforts to find the vessel and its 44 crew members.

The vessel departed on Monday from Ushuaia, near the southernmost tip of South America and was heading back to its base, south of Buenos Aires.

The submarine had surfaced and reported an electrical malfunction before it disappeared 432 km (268 miles) off the coast, a naval commander Gabriel Galeazzi told reporters.

"The submarine surfaced and reported a malfunction, which is why its ground command ordered it to return to its naval base at Mar del Plata," he said.

Galeazzi said it is normal for submarines to suffer system malfunctions. "A warship has a lot of backup systems, to allow it to move from one to another when there is a breakdown," he said.

Hopes for a successful search for the ARA San Juan submarine, which went missing last Wednesday off Argentina's coast, waned on Monday when the navy said satellite calls detected over the weekend did not in fact come from the vessel.

Satellite calls

Intermittent satellite communications had been detected on Saturday and the navy had said they were likely to have come from the submarine. But the ARA San Juan in fact sent its last signal on Wednesday, navy spokesman Enrique Balbi said.

The calls that were detected "did not correspond to the satellite phone of the submarine San Juan," he said on Monday, adding that the craft had oxygen for seven days. After that, he said, it would have to surface or get near the surface to replenish air supply.

Storms have complicated efforts to find the navy submarine, which had gone missing in the South Atlantic.

Authorities have mainly been scanning the sea from above, as storms have made the search difficult for boats.

TRT World'sBen Tornquist reports.

International search efforts

US airplanes carrying subsurface search specialists arrived in Argentina to help hunt for the ARA San Juan, which was 432 km (268 miles) off Argentina's coast when its location was last known early on Wednesday, said navy Admiral Gabriel Gonzalez.

More than a dozen boats and aircraft from Argentina, the United States, Britain, Chile and Brazil had joined the effort.