The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian regime have captured the strategic eastern city of Deir Ezzor from Daesh. Not only does this signify the loss of Daesh’s final urban stronghold in Syria, it also means that the SDF now has control of Syria’s oil-rich northeastern region, which had previously provided income for Daesh when it took over the city in April 2014.

Deir Ezzor is the last area where the SDF defeated Daesh in resource-rich northern Syria. Since 2014, the SDF fought against Daesh in the north with major support from the US, and now controls most of the Syrian land near the Turkish border, including Raqqa and east of Deir Ezzor province.

With Daesh defeated from all its urban strongholds, and no more land left for it to target, the SDF has now come to its territorial limits.

In the south, regime forces advanced through the Iraqi border from the Mediterranean coast. Meanwhile, Turkey and Turkish-backed opposition groups are in the north and the west, with Iraq in the east.

So far, the US has supported the SDF in northern Syria, insisting that it was their most powerful ally against Daesh, despite strong opposition from Turkey.

US backing for the SDF drove a wedge between NATO allies Turkey and the United States. The YPG forms the backbone of the SDF and is the Syrian branch of the PKK. The PKK, which has waged an armed campaign against the Turkish state for several decades, has been designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU. Its growth along northern Syria is Turkey’s foremost security concern.

The YPG had declared its desire for an autonomous region in Syria’s north since the beginning of the Syrian conflict. As the war progressed, it positioned itself as a key player for the future of Syria by overtaking large swaths of land in northern Syria with the technical, logistical and military support of the US and the diplomatic backing of Russia.

As it has been coming closer to its borders, the YPG has taken steps to formalise and legitimise its presence in the region, through internal steps and external support. Here’s how:

What is the YPG?

The People’s Protection Units (YPG) is the armed wing of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), which is based in the Kurdish-majority regions in northern Syria.

The PYD was founded in 2003 as a political party, and the YPG was founded in 2011 as armed groups loyal to PYD came together soon after the outbreak of the Syrian war.

How did they grow?

The war in Syria has multiple fronts. The Syrian regime ceded eastern Syria to Daesh and northern Syria to the US-armed YPG while retaining western Syria, where it carried out campaigns backed by Russia, Iran and Iranian-backed Shia militias including Lebanon's Hezbollah.

The YPG took advantage of the power vacuum and took control of wide swaths of land in the eastern and western parts of northern Syria. The US supported the group through various means as a partner in the fight against Daesh, and Russia provided logistical and diplomatic support for them in the Afrin region in northwestern Syria.

Although the YPG has significant support in the areas under its control, not all Kurdish groups back them. Some Kurdish groups joined the Syrian opposition and are against autonomy in the region. Other Kurdish groups have protested the policies of the YPG/PYD in the northeastern region of Syria, which they say puts pressure on any group it considers to be a threat.

The YPG has also garnered significant international support through propaganda campaigns that framed the group as "the only democratic force" fighting against Daesh.

How significant was US and Russian support?

Quite significant.

The US has provided arms, logistical, technical and strategic support for the YPG in northern Syria. YPG members have also been found with advanced US military equipment that the Pentagon has denied supplying.

When the US openly started arming the YPG in May 2017 it caused further strains in an already-tense relationship between the NATO allies. Despite the US’ promises that they would take back weapons from the YPG after the defeat of Daesh, analysts say this is unlikely.

“It was pretty clear that the arms were unrecoverable,” Middle East analyst and research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society, Kyle Orton, told TRT World. “I don't expect that to change.”

While Russia does not openly provide material support like the US, it financially supports the YPG in Afrin, and provides the group with diplomatic support. It also protected the group on the ground several times by stationing its troops between Turkish-backed opposition groups and the YPG, effectively preventing assaults by the Turkish-backed opposition.

Together, the US and Russia facilitated the YPG’s growth and helped maintain their captured territories.

Because of the extent of their intervention in the conflict, the future of the YPG also rests on the actions and decisions of the international powers US and Russia and their desires for the future of Syria.

"Turkey has a clear stance against the PYD's regional autonomy. The US is also clear on its position — they will likely support an autonomous region, and they will also push for it," said Assistant Professor in Political Science and International Relations department at Istanbul Sehir University, Huseyin Alptekin.

"What we don't know is what Russia will do given Turkey's PKK/PYD concerns and the American pro-PKK/PYD stance...[but] Russia's decision will determine the outcome."

What are the YPG’s “cantons”?

After the start of the Syrian war, the YPG took control of Afrin, Kobane and Amuda, and soon thereafter proclaimed three autonomous areas called Afrin, Kobane and Jazira (from the west to the east) following the withdrawal of Syrian regime forces.

It soon proclaimed these areas as “cantons” in line with PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan’s vision for autonomous Kurdish areas in Turkey, Syria, Iraq and Iran.

The PYD leaders currently hold administrative roles in the councils that were founded in the areas the YPG captured.

Ocalan had previously advocated for "Kurdish independence," but after being jailed, he developed an ideological framework called “democratic confederalism,” which aims to create autonomous regions within the borders of Turkey, Iraq, Iran and Syria. He also developed the idea of the Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK), a political umbrella structure that reorganises the branches of the PKK to implement “democratic confederalism.”

So where does the SDF come in?

As the YPG gained territory in northern Iraq, it started to encompass a small number of non-Kurdish elements, and “re-branded” itself as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) as it headed towards Raqqa in 2015.

Its renaming was a result of Turkey’s harsh reaction to US support to the group. Turkey opposed the YPG rule.

The US asked the YPG to get a new name to increase its legitimacy and to pacify their NATO ally Turkey. "We literally played back to them [YPG]: 'You have got to change your brand. What do you want to call yourselves besides the YPG?'" With about a day's notice they declared that they are the Syrian Democratic Forces," said US Army General Raymond Thomas, the head of Special Operations Command.

"I thought it was a stroke of brilliance to put democracy in there somewhere. But it gave them a little bit of credibility," he continued.

What was Turkey’s response?

Turkey’s biggest security concern is the YPG carving out an autonomous territory near its southeastern border. Turkey, which has a sizable Kurdish population on its side of the border fears a similar movement on its own soil.