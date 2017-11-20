If he were still alive, former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet might have voted for right-wing candidate Jose Antonio Kast, who seemed intent on provocation with his incessant, belligerent statements during the electoral campaign.

In October 2017, Kast took a shot at former President Salvador Allende, calling him a "dictator," and absolving the Chilean military of its role in the 1973 coup, which brought down Allende's government. Throughout the campaign, there was barely a gap of relief for the electorate, particularly the Chilean left.

The people, however, had different ideas. Kast garnered only 7.9 percent of the vote last Sunday, pushing back his pro-military agenda and the more ostentatious claims of removing Allende’s monument and "purging" the presidential palace La Moneda, "for reconciliation and to ensure that history is not written by the left."

Although Sunday’s electoral results showed the independent right-wing candidate and former President Sebastian Pinera leading at 36.6 percent, the left wasn't doing badly either, with its candidate Alejandro Guillier at 22.7 percent.

Despite the low voter turnout, Chile’s left also found a reason to celebrate: the newly formed left-leaning Frente Amplio led by Beatriz Sanchez garnered 20.3 percent of the vote. Guillier’s result represented an unexpected surge of the left, even though Pinera was leading in the polls.

Since neither candidate obtained 51 percent of the votes, a run-off election will be held on December 17. If Pinera wins, it will be the second right-wing government for Chile ever since the fall of the dictatorship in 1990.

Chilean historian Alberto Harambour said both Guillier and Sanchez were the only candidates capable of taking on the right in Chile.

Frente Amplio’s debut into politics, he said, was a force to be reckoned with, especially when it came to differences between Chile’s left and the centre-left. The latter has long been criticised for its policies, particularly in matters of education and justice, that reflect Pinochet’s culture of “forgetting” crimes against humanity and impunity.

“The results will be instrumental in forming an idea about the possibilities for Nueva Mayoria and Frente Amplio,” Harambour explained.

“There is a gap between the centre-left and the left in terms of experience in government, political perspectives and evaluation of the dictatorship and transition to democracy. It is possible that, in the coming years, there will be a displacement of votes from Nueva Mayoria towards Frente Amplio.”

Former Chilean president Ricardo Lagos has expressed his support for Guillier as the means through which Chile could embark upon a progressive agenda and confront the right.

The fractured mandate

Chile’s non-mandatory voting system has been singled out as determining the outcome of the 2017 elections. It has been said that a low turnout can deliver a right-wing victory. On the other end of the political spectrum, a weakened left wing is considered the main underlying factor affecting the voting population. Left-wing governments which prioritise the dictatorship legacy over progress for society – the anti-terror laws used to target Mapuche resistance were one example. Hence, Chile’s left was in dire need of change which has failed to happen.

Jorge Hostt, a Chilean activist, was concerned about the divide between the citizens and the candidates. He explained that there are several factors that could influence the forthcoming elections. “Since the return of democracy to Chile, citizens have been very reluctant in casting their votes. Analysts and politicians should be concerned with one main question – is there a connection between leaders and the citizens?”

The question was, indeed, one to ponder. Looking back at the electoral campaigns, one finds an array of statements, ranging from blatant defence of the dictatorship to promises of a better life. The election results so far, however, indicate that there was a yearning in Chile for a different type of politics, one that breaks with tradition by distancing itself from both the dictatorship and the errors committed by left-wing governments so far.

He added that if Chile gave another opportunity to the right to govern Chile, it should be seen “as a punishment for the Concertacion” – the coalition of centre-left political parties formed in 1988 – which throughout the years, “consolidated Pinochet’s political model, at the expense of the people.” The coalition has won every election since Chile’s transition to democracy, with the exception of Pinera’s victory in 2010.

The candidates’ electoral campaigns were another determining factor.

“Most of Chilean visual and print media is concentrated in the hands of large businesses,” Hostt explained. “The surveys conducted by such entities is another influence. It is known that some companies or research centres have links to candidates or traditional parties, mostly from the right wing. Hence surveys become part of the propaganda of one candidate or another – a very profitable business.”

Chilean historian Alberto Harambour expressed concern about the ramifications of a low voter turnout and what it said about the state of Chilean society. He said the left had failed to deliver what it promised, crushing people’s expectations. This left space, he said, “for the strengthening of right-wing activism, which is favoured by the press and in the hands of a few capitalist representatives, thus discouraging wider electoral mobilisation.”

Covert and overt right-wing influence

Behind the prediction of a right-wing victory which has been disseminated by the media, the issues affecting Chilean society, particularly impunity, stem from the dictatorship era and the inability of governments to deliver upon their promises.

Pinera and his fellow right-wing candidate Jose Antonio Kast were simply milking this long-standing disillusionment for electoral gains.

Nancy Guzman, a Chilean investigative journalist and author of several books about the Pinochet dictatorship and collective memory, was adamant that Pinera and Kast complement each other.

“In this campaign, Kast and Pinera were complementary candidates, although the rhetoric presented them as different. Pinera presented a liberal campaign, distanced from the military dictatorship and its crimes against humanity. Kast launched a conservative, anti-abortion, anti-public education, pro-use of weapons against common crimes campaign. He also expressed himself against transparency and justice with regard to the economic crimes of the military and businessmen who finance tax avoidance policy.”