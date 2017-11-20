WORLD
2 MIN READ
Clashes kill six people in eastern DR Congo
At least six people, including two soldiers, died during clashes between the Congolese army and so-called Mai-Mai armed groups in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday.
Clashes kill six people in eastern DR Congo
In this May 17, 2012 file photo, a Congolese government army soldier displays a mortar round after his unit returned from fighting against rebel forces, in Kinyamahura, Democratic Republic of Congo. (File photo) / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 20, 2017

Six people, including two soldiers, died Sunday in clashes between the army and militiamen in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the Congolese army said on Monday.

An army position was attacked by two so-called Mai-Mai armed groups near the town of Beni in North Kivu province, it said.

"We routed the Mai-Mai who attacked our position in Bulambo Isale. The death toll is four Mai Mai dead and four wounded. Two members of the national armed forces died in combat." a regional spokesperson for the military, Lieutenant Jules Tshikudi, told AFP.

"At the moment, the situation is under the army's control," Tshikudi said.

Since the beginning of 2017, Mai-Mai militias have regularly attacked Congolese army positions in the region and in neighbouring South Kivu.

RECOMMENDED

Violence in DR Congo

The assault was probably carried out by two Mai-Mai groups, the Mazembe and Malaika, who say they are defending the Nande community, according to sources.

Armed Congolese groups and foreign forces control swathes of territory in North Kivu province and fighting is relatively common.

The Mai-Mai became prominent as armed community militias during the Second Congo War (1998-2003).

They teamed up with the Kinshasa government to battle invading troops, notably from Rwanda as well as foreign rebels. Some Mai-Mai forces never gave up the weapons they got from the regime.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy