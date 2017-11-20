There have been an unprecedented number of anti-Muslim hate crimes in Sri Lanka over the last few years. Most recently involving a hard-line Buddhist group, Bodu Bala Sena (BBS), that led a series of attacks against Muslim-owned businesses and mosques in May this year, and again this month, in the southern town of Gintota where Muslim shops have been petrol bombed by hardline mobs.

The BBS group leader and General Secretary Galagoda Atte Gnanasara is responsible for encouraging his supporters to lead attacks on the Muslim minority in the southwestern town of Aluthgama. This led to his supporters rampaging through town, setting homes on fire and, in the process, leaving four people dead and 80 injured.

Frustratingly, little has been done to hold Gnanasara accountable for his incitement, leaving many Sri Lankan Muslims distraught and fearful for their lives about possible escalations. Against this backdrop, reports have emerged that the Sri Lankan government has withdrawn its decision to proceed with hate speech charges against Gnanasara, leaving the embattled Muslim minority to fend for themselves.

A manhunt was drawn up to find Gnanasara after he went into hiding following the attacks back in June. Sri Lanka’s President Maithripala Siresena had vowed to investigate anti-Muslim hate crimes and bring those accountable to justice, but Gnanasara was released on bail twice on the same day that he was arrested by Sri Lankan police, and the warrant for his arrest was consequently suspended.

An assembly of diplomats had convened in Colombo from around the world to condemn the violence against Muslims in Sri Lanka and urge the government to uphold the rights of Sri Lanka’s diverse minorities. Many Sri Lankan journalists and activists in the country have spoken out against the handling of the situation, calling for tougher action to be taken against those who incite hate and cause division.

Less than 10 percent of Sri Lanka's population of 20 million are Muslim. The majority are Sinhalese Buddhist, and Tamils who belong to the Hindu or Christian faiths. As a Sri Lankan Muslim myself, who has visited the country many times, I am aware that most people from a variety of faiths in Sri Lanka live harmoniously with one another. However, the propaganda of the BBS and their agenda to cause division in a peaceful society is alarming. Gnanasara has openly expressed praise for hardline Myanmar monk Ashin Wirathu who formed the 969 group, collaborating with Gnanasara to campaign against Muslims both in Myanmar and now in Sri Lanka.

Both Gnanasara and Wirathu hold an extreme ideology that believes in “struggling to protect Buddhism in Asia.”