US President Donald Trump designated North Korea "a state sponsor of terrorism" on Monday, allowing the US to impose additional sanctions and penalties against Pyongyang as it continues to pursue nuclear weapons programme.

The Republican president, who has traded personal barbs and insults with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said that the Treasury Department will announce the additional sanctions against North Korea on Tuesday (November 21).

The designation came a week after Trump returned from a 12-day, five nation trip to Asia in which the US president made containing North Korea's nuclear ambitions a centerpiece of his discussions with world leaders.

"Today, the United States is designating North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"(It) should have happened a long time ago, (it) should have happened years ago."

The move returns North Korea to the list of countries the US views as state sponsors of terror for the first time since 2008. That's when the North was removed in a bid to salvage a deal to halt its nuclear development.

North Korea in defiance of UNSC

North Korea is pursuing nuclear weapons and missile programmes in defiance of UN Security Council sanctions and has made no secret of its plans to develop a missile capable of hitting the US mainland. It has fired two missiles over Japan.

South Korea's spy agency said on Monday that North Korea may conduct additional missile tests this year to polish up its long-range missile technology and ramp up the threat against the United States.