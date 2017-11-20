South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) should get President Jacob Zuma to stand down as head of state after a party conference next month because like Zimbabwe the country urgently needs a change of leader, a senior ANC official said.

The ANC has been dogged by infighting for much of this year as a series of corruption scandals have tarnished its image ahead of the December conference at which it will elect Zuma’s successor.

The party is split between factions backing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, a former minister and ex-wife of Zuma, and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa for the ANC’s top job.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu said that whoever the party chooses next month, the incoming leadership should tell Zuma to go to allow the ANC to clean up its act.

“You can’t keep him there,” he said.

Mthembu said the ANC could learn from what was happening in Zimbabwe, where the ruling ZANU PF party is pushing for President Robert Mugabe to leave his post.

“In Zimbabwe they call that bloodless corrections ... We need to make the corrections immediately after the conference. How do you effect those corrections in government when the same person who might have contributed to a better degree still sits?” Mthembu asked.