Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Monday categorically denied accusations that the Lebanese group is sending weapons to Yemen or that it was responsible for an intercepted ballistic missile fired by Houthi rebels there at the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

In a televised address, Nasrallah said Hezbollah was not linked to the Houthis who control Yemen's capital and much of Yemen's north.

“I confirm to them, no ballistic missiles, no advanced weapons, and no guns ... we did not send weapons to Yemen,” or Bahrain, or Kuwait, or Iraq, he said.

Hezbollah had however sent arms to Palestinian territories, including anti-tank missiles, Nasrallah said. “I take pride in that. And in Syria there are the weapons we are fighting with,” he said.

Nasrallah also urged followers to listen to recent comments by Israeli officials which he said pointed to ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel.