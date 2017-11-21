WORLD
1 MIN READ
Around 1M Yemeni public employees not paid for a year
The government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi and the former president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, backed by Shia Houthi rebels are using public employee salaries as a bargaining chip in the ongoing dispute.
Around 1M Yemeni public employees not paid for a year
Children protest against the Saudi-led coalition outside the UN offices in Sanaa, Yemen November 20, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 21, 2017

In Yemen, more than one million public employees have not been paid for over a year, with  some 6.9 million people are dependent on these salaries.  This issue has just worsened the country's humanitarian crisis.

The Saudi-backed Hadi government moved the central bank from Houthi rebel-controlled Sanaa to Aden in September 2016, accusing the Houthis of stealing money for their fighters.

But since late July 2016, the Central Bank of Yemen has suspended public budget expenditures and domestic debt service.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sChelsea Carter explains how these salaries have become bargaining chips in the on-going conflict.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates