In Yemen, more than one million public employees have not been paid for over a year, with some 6.9 million people are dependent on these salaries. This issue has just worsened the country's humanitarian crisis.

The Saudi-backed Hadi government moved the central bank from Houthi rebel-controlled Sanaa to Aden in September 2016, accusing the Houthis of stealing money for their fighters.

But since late July 2016, the Central Bank of Yemen has suspended public budget expenditures and domestic debt service.