Britain on Monday pulled its candidate from a hard-fought race for a seat on the International Court of Justice (ICJ), allowing a judge from India to take the position.

It will be the first time since the ICJ was established in 1945 that there will be no British judge.

The election had turned into a stalemate between Britain's candidate Christopher Greenwood, who enjoyed support in the UN Security Council, and India's judge Dalveer Bhandari, who won the vote in the General Assembly.

"The UK has concluded that it is wrong to continue to take up the valuable time of the Security Council and the UN General Assembly with further rounds of elections," Matthew Rycroft, the British Ambassador, has stated on Monday.

"We are naturally disappointed, but it was a competitive field with six strong candidates," he added.