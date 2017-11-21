Officials in Nebraska granted TransCanada the final major permit it needs to begin construction of the 1,900-km (1,180 miles) pipeline, days after a leak in the existing Keystone line spilled around 5,000 barrels of oil in South Dakota, USA.

In a 3-2 vote, the Nebraska Public Service Commission approved the project, but required the pipeline's operator to use an alternative to its original preferred route.

By state law, the regulatory body was not allowed to consider the risk of leaks or the potential environmental impact.

TransCanada said that, once built, the pipeline extension would connect to an existing network and ferry 830,000 barrels of oil per day from landlocked Alberta, Canada to US Gulf Coast refineries.

In a statement, the company's president Russ Girling stated that it would evaluate how the commission's decision to approve an alternate route through the state "would impact the cost and schedule of the project."

Meanwhile, Canadian Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr released a statement and welcomed the decision, saying the pipeline would "strengthen the Canadian resource industry as a whole," and "bring significant economic benefits to Canada for years to come."

He also said increases in Canadian oil shipments through the new conduit to the United States would bolster the two nations' close energy relationship.

The disputed project

The controversial $5.3 billion project was first proposed in 2008. US President Donald Trump reversed his predecessor Barack Obama's decision to block it.

Construction had been held up by environmental groups and Nebraska landowners concerned about negative environmental and economic impacts.