The United Nations human rights office on Tuesday condemned attacks and threats made against its investigators by senior Burundian officials and by Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.

"Last week Mr Duterte threatened to slap (UN special rapporteur Agnes) Callamard if she investigates him for alleged extrajudicial killings," UN human rights spokesman Rupert Covlille said.

The Philippine Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing arguments in a petition to declare Duterte's deadly war on drugs, denounced by rights groups across the world, as unconstitutional.

More than 3,900 Filipinos have been killed in what the police called self-defence after armed drugs suspects resisted arrest in the 16 month-long campaign. Critics say executions are taking place, with zero accountability, allegations the police reject.

In a petition filed last month, lawyers from the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG) argued the anti-drug campaign is unconstitutional because it allows police to kill suspects in the guise of "neutralising" them during raids and sting operations.

"That could be subject to misinterpretation by the policeman on the ground," Chel Diokno of FLAG told the court, arguing that the term "neutralise" could mean "kill."