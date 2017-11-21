TÜRKİYE
Turkish lira falls to new all-time low against USD
At the currency markets opening on Tuesday, the US Dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 3.9490, compared with Monday's close at 3.9180. Turkey's Central Bank makes liquidity arrangements on the interbank market to suppress fluctuations.
According to Turkey's Central Bank, the 10-month average exchange rate was 3.61, while last year one dollar traded for 3.02 lira on average and for 2.71 lira in 2015. / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
November 21, 2017

The USD/TRY exchange rate set a new all-time record by climbing to nearly 3.97 as of 10:00 am local time (0700 GMT) on Tuesday.

At the currency markets opening on Tuesday, the US Dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 3.95, compared with Monday's close at 3.92.

Turkey's Central Bank subsequently made liquidity arrangements on the interbank market to suppress recent fluctuations in foreign exchange markets.

"Banks’ borrowing limits at the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey Interbank Money Market for O/N transactions have been reduced to zero to be effective as of November 22, 2017," the bank said.

"To be effective from the same date, banks’ limit for the intraday liquidity facility will be increased to twice the size of Interbank Money Market borrowing limits valid on 21 November 2017," it added.

According to Turkey's Central Bank, the 10-month average exchange rate was 3.61, while last year one dollar traded for 3.02 lira on average and for 2.71 lira in 2015.

On Saturday, the bank decided to launch Turkish lira-settled forward foreign exchange sale auctions, planning to reach a $3 billion – maximum – total amount of foreign exchange sale position by the end of this year.

SOURCE:AA
