The USD/TRY exchange rate set a new all-time record by climbing to nearly 3.97 as of 10:00 am local time (0700 GMT) on Tuesday.

At the currency markets opening on Tuesday, the US Dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 3.95, compared with Monday's close at 3.92.

Turkey's Central Bank subsequently made liquidity arrangements on the interbank market to suppress recent fluctuations in foreign exchange markets.

"Banks’ borrowing limits at the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey Interbank Money Market for O/N transactions have been reduced to zero to be effective as of November 22, 2017," the bank said.