At least 20 people were killed and 40 wounded when a suicide bomber set off a truck bomb near a crowded marketplace in the northern Iraqi city of Tuz Khurmatu, police and medical sources said on Tuesday.

An interior ministry spokesman confirmed that a "violent explosion" took place near a vegetable market in Tuz Khurmatu, south of Kirkuk, but did not immediately provide casualty figures.

Most of the casualties were civilians, the police and medical sources added.

The death toll was expected to rise because many of the wounded were in critical condition.