Erdogan says Turkey will develop nuclear energy
Nuclear energy will reduce Turkey's dependency on foreign energy sources and fuel the nation's growth, says President Erdogan.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a speech for the varied electricity production investments around the country in Ankara, Turkey on November 21, 2017. (Photo AA) / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 21, 2017

Turkey’s president on Tuesday expressed the country’s determination to press ahead with the country’s nuclear energy program despite any naysayers.

“Turkey will build nuclear energy plants whether it bothers anyone or not,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told during a mass inauguration ceremony of energy sector investments in the capital Ankara.

Using nuclear energy will reduce Turkey’s dependency on outside energy sources, and will also support sustainable growth, Erdogan added.

Turkey currently plans to build three nuclear power plants, including Akkuyu in Turkey’s southern province of Mersin, set to start construction in early 2018 and go online in 2023, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak said in his speech at the ceremony. 

Erdogan also said, “The national energy and mining policies are driving force for Turkey to reach its targets in the future.”

The president also said Turkey will not allow anyone to hinder Turkey’s energy investments.

SOURCE:AA
