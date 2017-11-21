Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday informed US counterpart Donald Trump of his talks with Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, saying Damascus is in favour of conducting parliamentary and presidential polls, the Kremlin said.

Trump and Putin spoke by telephone for about an hour, covering topics including Syria, Ukraine, Iran, North Korea and Afghanistan, a White House official said.

"Vladimir Putin informed Donald Trump of the main results of a meeting with Bashar al Assad that took place on November 20 at which the Syrian leader confirmed his commitment to the political process, (and) conducting constitutional reform and presidential and parliamentary elections," the Kremlin said.

Surprise summit in Sochi

At the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday, Putin hosted Assad for a surprise summit at which the Syrian regime leader thanked the Kremlin strongman for his military support.

The talks came ahead of a summit between Putin and the leaders of Turkey and Iran on Wednesday aimed at rebooting the Syrian peace process.

The Kremlin said that during his phone call with Trump, Putin had stressed the "need to keep Syria's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity intact."