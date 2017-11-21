As the UN war crimes court prepares to wrap up its work with a verdict in the landmark genocide trial of former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic, deep divisions persist in the Balkans over the tribunal's role in delivering justice and paving the way for reconciliation in the war-torn region of Europe.

Mladic's trial is the last major case for the Netherlands-based tribunal for former Yugoslavia, which was set up in 1993 to prosecute those most responsible for the worst carnage in Europe since World War II.

More than 20 years on, however, the nations in the region are still led by nationalist politicians and remain divided deeply along ethnic lines.

Known as the "Butcher of Bosnia," Mladic was charged with 11 counts of genocide and war crimes for the war's worst atrocities, including the 1995 slaughter by his troops of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica, or the three-year siege of the Bosnian capital Sarajevo.

The 75-year-old former general, who insists he is innocent, faces a maximum life sentence if convicted.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings has more from Sarajevo.

Ethnic divide

Most Muslim Bosniaks in Bosnia believe Mladic deserves to spend the rest of his days in prison.

Among them is Ramiza Burzic, who lost her two sons in the Srebrenica massacre and so far has found just partial remains of one of them.

"I expect that he will be sentenced to life in prison, so that all his progeny will know what kind of a man he was and what he did," said Burzic.

"We might get justice if he is sentenced to life in prison, but we'll never find solace," said Hajra Catic who lost a son, her husband and 20 other male relatives in the massacre.

Catic, now 70, is still searching for the remains of her son.