Uber failed to disclose a massive breach last year that exposed the data of some 57 million users of the ride-sharing service, the company's new CEO said on Tuesday.

Discovery of the company's handling of the incident led to the departure of two employees who led Uber's response to the incident, said Dara Khosrowshahi, who was named CEO in August following the departure of founder Travis Kalanick.

Khosrowshahi said he had only recently learned of the matter himself.

The company's admission that it failed to disclose the breach comes as Uber is seeking to recover from a series of crises that culminated in the Kalanick's ouster in June.