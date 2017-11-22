POLITICS
Ronaldo stars as Real Madrid make it to Champions League last 16
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as holders Real Madrid thrashed APOEL in Cyprus to reach the UEFA Champions League last 16.
Ronaldo stars as Real Madrid make it to Champions League last 16
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as holders Real Madrid thrashed APOEL 6-0 in Cyprus. / AFP Archive
By Staff Reporter
November 22, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as holders Real Madrid thrashed APOEL 6-0 in Cyprus to reach the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday, while Liverpool blew a three-goal lead in a thriller at Sevilla.

Zinedine Zidane's Real bounced back from their 3-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur last time out by crushing APOEL, with four of the goals coming before half-time.

"It was a very good evening for us," said Zidane.

The record 12-time winners had to wait until the 23rd minute to take the lead through Luka Modric, but a run of five goals in 15 minutes either side of half-time sent them through in style.

Meanwhile, Tottenham sealed top spot in Group H with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory at Borussia Dortmund.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the hosts ahead, but with Real's thumping win sending Dortmund out, Spurs levelled through Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min curled in a 76th-minute winner.

Liverpool collapse

Five-time champions Liverpool threw away a last-16 spot as Sevilla roared back from three goals down at half-time to draw 3-3.

Liverpool looked to be cruising into the knockout stage for the first time since 2008/09 when Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane both scored from flicked-on corners.

A rout similar to the 7-0 thrashing of Maribor in Slovenia earlier in the group phase looked on the cards when Firmino tapped in number three, but Sevilla staged a stirring second-half comeback.

Elsewhere in Group E, Russian champions Spartak Moscow saw their chances hit by an injury-time equaliser in a 1-1 home draw with Maribor.

Sevilla will book a last-16 spot for the second straight season if they can win in Maribor on the final match day in two weeks' time, while Liverpool have to avoid defeat at home to Spartak.

Lorenzo Insigne inspired Italian Serie A leaders Napoli to a 3-0 victory over Ukrainians Shakhtar Donetsk that kept their hopes alive in Group F.

Other fixtures

Manchester City secured first place in the group with a 1-0 win over rock-bottom Feyenoord as Raheem Sterling scored an 88th-minute winner.

Napoli need City to beat Shakhtar in the final round of games and see off Feyenoord in Rotterdam to progress.

Last season's semi-finalists Monaco are out of Europe altogether, after a woeful performance and 4-1 home loss to RB Leipzig.

The French champions saw the German tournament debutants race into a 3-0 lead through a Jemerson own goal and a Timo Werner brace, and although Radamel Falcao pulled one back, Naby Keita rounded off a stunning win that keeps Leipzig in the hunt.

Leipzig need to better Porto's result on the last match day. The Bundesliga runners-up host Besiktas, while two-time European champions Porto take on Monaco.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
