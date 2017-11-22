Walt Disney Co executive John Lasseter told company staff on Tuesday he was taking a six-month leave of absence following what he called "missteps" including unwanted hugs that made employees uncomfortable, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

"It's never easy to face your missteps, but it's the only way to learn from them," Lasseter said in the memo, in which he apologized to employees who felt "disrespected or uncomfortable."

"I especially want to apologize to anyone who has ever been on the receiving end of an unwanted hug or any other gesture they felt crossed the line in any way, shape, or form," he added. "No matter how benign my intent, everyone has the right to set their own boundaries and have them respected."

A pioneer in computer animation, Lasseter has been the driving creative force behind Disney's success in animated films over the past decade. He is an Oscar winner and chief creative officer of Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Disney said in a statement that it appreciated Lasseter's "candor and sincere apology" and supported his leave of absence.

"We are committed to maintaining an environment in which all employees are respected and empowered to do their best work," the company said.