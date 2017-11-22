Nicknamed "Ngwena" (The Crocodile) because of his fearsome power and ruthlessness, the 75-year-old Mnangagwa last week appeared to have been outfoxed by former president Robert Mugabe's wife, Grace.

The first lady, who is 41 years younger than her husband, lobbied the veteran head of state to ditch his vice president, a long-serving lieutenant, to further her own political ambitions.

But Mnangagwa has close ties with the military, which was alarmed at Grace's rise, and the generals intervened.

It was the climax of a long feud between Grace and Mugabe's deputy to be in pole position to replace the ailing leader when he died or retired.

Mnangagwa – a long-time party loyalist and hardliner who, say some, could prove as authoritarian as Mugabe – initially fled to South Africa after his sacking.

The struggle against colonialism

Born in the southwestern Zvishavane district on September 15, 1942, Mnangagwa completed his early education in Zimbabwe before his family relocated to neighbouring Zambia.

In 1966, Mnangagwa joined the struggle for independence from Britain, becoming one of the young combatants who helped direct the war after undergoing training in China and Egypt.

He was arrested and sentenced to death but his sentence was later commuted to 10 years in prison because of his young age.

After independence in 1980, he directed the Gukurahundi massacres – a brutal crackdown on opposition supporters that claimed thousands of lives in the Matabeleland and Midlands provinces.

Strength and ruthlessness