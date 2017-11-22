Lawyers for Silvio Berlusconi will argue on Wednesday to the European Court of Human Rights against his ban on holding public office, hoping for a green light that will allow him to run for premier at Italy's election early next year.

The four-time prime minister appealed to the Strasbourg court in 2013 after a criminal conviction for tax fraud triggered his expulsion from the Senate and a bar from office until 2019.

The billionaire media tycoon was widely written off after he quit as prime minister in 2011 amid a sex scandal involving his "bunga bunga" parties, while Italian bond yields surged to unsustainable levels at the height of the euro zone debt crisis.

However, the 81-year-old Berlusconi has made a remarkable comeback after recovering from open heart surgery last year and his Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party is now the linchpin of a centre-right coalition which leads in opinion polls ahead of the election.

The "Berlusconi versus Italy" case will be heard by 17 judges who make up the court's Grand Chamber, which is used for particularly important and complex matters. Berlusconi has hired a top London law firm to represent him.

The court will not issue a verdict on Wednesday, and even if it eventually decides in favour of Berlusconi the ruling may not come in time for him to run in the election, which must be held by May next year.