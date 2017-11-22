Zimbabwe's recently fired vice president is to be sworn in as the country's new leader on Friday, state media said, after Robert Mugabe announced his resignation in the middle of impeachment proceedings against him.

The 93-year-old Mugabe had clung on for a week after the army takeover, with ZANU PF urging him to go. He finally resigned moments after parliament began an impeachment process seen as the only legal way to force him out.

Zimbabweans erupted in response on Tuesday, cheering and dancing in the streets late into the night, thrilled to be rid of a leader whose early promise after the end of white minority rule in 1980 was overtaken by economic collapse, government dysfunction and human rights violations.

TRT World 's Caitlin McGee has more.

Now the focus turns to Mnangagwa, Mugabe's longtime deputy who was pushed aside earlier this month as unpopular first lady Grace Mugabe positioned herself to replace him and succeed her husband. Mnangagwa fled the country, claiming threats on his life.

That led the military to step in a week ago, opening the door for the ruling party and the people to publicly turn against the president.

It was not clear what the 93-year-old Robert Mugabe and his wife would do next. Mugabe, who was the world's oldest head of state, said in his resignation letter that legal procedures should be followed to install a new president "no later than tomorrow."