Lebanon's Saad Hariri on Wednesday suspended his decision to resign as prime minister at the request of President Michel Aoun to allow for dialogue, easing a major political crisis.

Hariri arrived late on Tuesday in Beirut to attend the Lebanon's Independence Day parade nearly three weeks after his resignation which plunged the country into a political crisis.

"I presented today my resignation to President Aoun and he urged me to wait before offering it and to hold onto it for more dialogue about its reasons and political background, and I showed responsiveness," Hariri said in a televised statement.

Martin Jay reports from the Lebanese capital.

Hariri's resignation pitched Lebanon to the forefront of the regional tussle between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which backs the powerful Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Lebanese state officials and senior politicians close to Hariri say Riyadh forced him to quit and held him in the kingdom, which Saudi Arabia and Hariri have denied.

The resignation took even Hariri's aides by surprise.