A UN court has convicted former Bosnian Serb military chief General Ratko Mladic of genocide and crimes against humanity and sentenced him to life in prison for atrocities perpetrated during Bosnia and Herzegovina's 1992-1995 war.

The court in The Hague convicted Mladic of 10 of 11 counts in a dramatic climax to a groundbreaking effort to seek justice for the wars in the former Yugoslavia.

Former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic is the "epitome of evil" and his conviction was a "momentous victory for justice," UN human rights chief Zeid Raad al Hussein said.

“Mladic is the epitome of evil, and the prosecution of Mladic is the epitome of what international justice is all about,” Zeid said in a statement.

“Today’s verdict is a warning to the perpetrators of such crimes that they will not escape justice, no matter how powerful they may be nor how long it may take."

Mladic to appeal

Mladic's legal team on Wednesday said the former Bosnian Serb military leader will appeal his conviction and life sentence.

"It is certain we will file an appeal and the appeal will be successful," attorney Dragan Ivetic said.

Mladic's son Darko Mladic accused the judges of obstructing his father's legal team in presenting evidence exculpating his father.

Darko Mladic said: "This judgment is wrong. It did not achieve anything ... and will be an obstacle to future normal life in the region."