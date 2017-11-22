Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani met Wednesday on the sidelines of a Syria summit in Russia.

The bilateral meeting came before the start of the trilateral summit among the presidents of Turkey, Russia, and Iran at the Rus Sanatorium in the coastal city of Sochi.

The meeting, which is closed to the media, started at 3:50 pm local time (1250 GMT).