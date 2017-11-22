Germany is locked in a political stalemate after parties failed to agree on forming a coalition government before a weekend deadline.

The collapse of the talks has thrown Angela Merkel’s future as chancellor into jeopardy as the country enters a new phase of uncertainty not seen since the Berlin Wall came down in 1989.

Merkel’s conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) had been hoping to forge an alliance with the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and environmentalist Greens after the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) ruled itself out, having shared power with the CDU for the last four years.

Commentators referred to the putative CDU-FDP-Greens pact as the “Jamaica” coalition, as the colours of the three parties – black, yellow and green – combined to make the colours as the Caribbean island’s flag.

The German chancellor might still stay in office if President Frank-Walter Steinmeier opts to allow her party to form a minority government in the 709-seat parliament. But Merkel has already said she would prefer new elections.

TRT World explores the key players in German politics and what they stand for.

Christian Democratic Union (CDU)

The CDU, backed by its Bavaria-based counterpart, the Christian Social Union (CSU), has been in power since 2005. Its chairwoman Angela Merkel has served as chancellor since then, making her the longest-serving incumbent leader in the European Union.

Despite dropping 8.6 percentage points compared to the last election in 2013, the party took the largest proportion of the popular vote in the September 2017 polls, with 32.9 percent.

Although well-short of the 355-seat mark required for a parliamentary majority, the CDU/CSU’s combined 246 seats put it in the best position to build a coalition and secure a fourth consecutive term for Merkel.

But as a party hit hard by the sudden rise of the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD), which played its populist anti-immigration propaganda off Merkel’s 2015 decision to allow over a million asylum seekers into the country, the CDU/CSU has sought to alleviate the fears of disillusioned voters by promising to cap the acceptance rate for future arrivals.

This has unsettled the immigration-friendly Greens, who became potential coalition partners after the centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) said it would not renew its coalition with Merkel’s conservatives.

While Merkel may still form a minority government following the collapse of talks with the Greens and the Free Democratic Party (FDP), she has expressed her preference for snap elections.

Social Democratic Party (SPD)

The centre-left SPD, led by the former president of the European Parliament Martin Schulz, took the second largest proportion of votes, with 20.5 percent. It is also the second largest party in parliament, with 153 seats.

Having served as a junior partner in the previous government, the SPD could once again join forces with the CDU/CSU in a 'grand coalition'.

But the party suffered a loss of 5.2 percentage points in the September 2017 election in comparison to the 2013 poll, making it the worst result in the party’s history.

Schulz has therefore refused to engage in coalition talks with the CDU/CSU, instead steering his party into the opposition.

The withdrawal of the SPD from the government leaves the coalition of the CDU/CSU, the FDP and the Greens as the only other option for a majority government that does not include the far-right AfD.

Free Democratic Party (FDP)

Christian Lindner’s FDP pulled out of coalition talks with the CDU/CSU and the Greens having failed to reach an agreement on key issues outlined in the centrist party’s pro-business manifesto.

The party’s 80 seats, earned after winning 10.7 percent of the popular vote, are necessary to form a majority coalition, as the CDU/CSU and the Greens do not have enough seats between them.

"It's better not to govern than to govern falsely," Lindner said after talks with Merkel collapsed. He had been pushing for lower taxes, a more flexible workforce and increased immigration controls.