A three-way summit on Wednesday between the leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey could produce decisive steps towards ending the bloodshed in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the start of their talks.

In opening remarks at the summit in the southern Russian resort of Sochi, Putin, Erdogan and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani spoke of an opening for peace in Syria now that Daesh has been pushed out of its last major stronghold there.

"The point we have reached is important, but not enough," Erdogan told the gathering, also attended by military commanders and foreign ministers from the three countries.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah has this report.

"It is critical for all parties to contribute to a permanent and acceptable political solution for the people of Syria," he said. "This summit is aimed at results, I believe critical decisions will be taken."

Putin says Russia, Iran and Turkey prevented Syria's collapse

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia, Iran and Turkey had managed to prevent Syria's collapse.

He added that there was a "real chance" to end Syria's civil war as he opened a summit with the leaders of Turkey and Iran in an effort to reboot a peace process in the war-ravaged country.

"There is a real chance to put an end to this years-long civil war," Putin said.

"It is obvious that the reform process will not be simple, it will require compromise and concessions from all parties, including obviously the Syrian government," he said.