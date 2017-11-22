Zimbabwe's former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is due to be sworn in to replace Robert Mugabe as president on Friday, arrived to a cheering crowd outside the ruling ZANU-PF party's offices in Harare on Wednesday.

Mnangagwa returned to the country earlier in the day, having fled for his safety when the 93-year-old former leader sacked him as vice president two weeks ago to smooth a path to the succession for his much younger wife Grace.

"I appeal to all genuine people of Zimbabwe to come together," said Mnangagwa. "We are all Zimbabweans ... we need peace in our country and jobs, jobs, jobs."

TRT World's Ben Said has this report.

His statement was received very enthusiastically by the crowd of supporters at the headquarters of the ruling ZANU PF party, as Zimbabwe's continuing economic crisis helped bring the downfall of Mugabe.

"We want to grow our economy, we want jobs... all patriotic Zimbabweans (should) come together, work together," he said.

The country was entering a new stage of democracy, he said, adding "today we are witnessing the beginning of a new and unfolding democracy."

"The people have spoken. The voice of the people is the voice of God," he said.

Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe's president on Tuesday, a week after the army and his former political allies moved to end four decades of rule by a man once feted as an independence hero who became feared as a despot.

"Welcome back, Our Hero"

The jubilant crowd of more than a thousand at the party offices in central Harare celebrated his first public remarks.

Some carried signs with images of him, suggesting a organisation behind the festive turnout. Signs read "Our Hero, Our Hope" and "Welcome back, Our Hero."

Another referred to the initials of his first names Emmerson Dambudzo, saying "ED for a New Zimbabwe."

One man hoping to see Mnangagwa, Godwin Nyarugwa, said he was "very ecstatic" and that "we need change in this country, change in everything" after years of economic crisis.

Nyarugwa said he had several university degrees but no job, a common theme among Zimbabwe's well-educated population.

"We have to try him and see," he said of Mnangagwa. "If he doesn't come up with something, we need to change him as well."

Tumultuous weeks

Mnangagwa said he was in constant contact with military leaders during the tumultuous two weeks between his firing by Mugabe and his return to the country as the new leader.

He praised military and commander General Constantino Chiwenga "who have been able to manage this process very peacefully."