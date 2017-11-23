Serbia should look to the future and the entire region should leave the past behind after the Ratko Mladic's conviction, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

On Wednesday, Mladic was convicted of war crimes and genocide committed during Bosnia and Herzegovina's 1992-95 war.

But some former Yugoslav officers like Uros Cirkovic are finding it hard to move on.

Like his friend and former commander Mladic, both were Yugoslav officers and when the war started in their native Bosnia they joined the Serb side.

He said Mladic's harsh punishment is undeserved.

"Maybe, I say maybe, there may be some guilt but knowing him as officer and man he is not guilty," Cirkovic said.

Critical of tribunal