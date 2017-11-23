China wants closer ties with Myanmar's army to help protect regional peace and security, a senior Chinese general told the visiting head of the southeast Asian country's army.

China and Myanmar have had close diplomatic and economic ties for years, including increasingly in the strategically important oil and gas sectors.

Meeting in Beijing, Li Zuocheng, who sits on China's Central Military Commission, which runs its armed forces, told Senior General Min Aung Hlaing that China's development and prosperity were an important opportunity for Myanmar's development, China's Defence Ministry said in a statement.

"In the face of a complex and changeable regional security situation, China is willing to maintain strategic communication between the two countries' militaries," Li was cited as saying in the statement issued late on Wednesday.

Myanmar's army stands accused of atrocities

More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled from Myanmar's Rakhine state, most to neighbouring Bangladesh, since the army launched a brutal crackdown in the wake of militant attacks on police border posts and an army base.

The UN and rights monitors accuse Myanmar’s military of atrocities, including killings, mass rape and arson, targeting Rohingya in so-called 'clearance operations'.

The US on Wednesday for the first time called the Myanmar military operation against the Rohingya "ethnic cleansing" and threatened targeted sanctions against those responsible for "horrendous atrocities."

China's plan to solve crisis

China has proposed a three-phase plan for resolving the Rohingya crisis, and won the support of Myanmar and Bangladesh last week.

The Chinese plan starts with a ceasefire in Myanmar's Rakhine state "so that local residents can no longer be displaced."

It then moves to calls for the international community to encourage Myanmar and Bangladesh to keep up talks to find a "feasible solution" after the two nations reached an initial agreement on the repatriation of refugees.

China has been angered by fighting between Myanmar's military and autonomy-seeking ethnic minority rebels close to the Chinese border in recent years, which has at times forced thousands of villagers to flee into China.