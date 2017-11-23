Iraqi forces launched an operation on Thursday to clear the desert bordering Syria of Daesh, a final campaign to rid Iraq of the terrorist group, the military said in a statement.

Troops from the Iraqi army and Shia Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) were taking part in the campaign against Daesh hiding in a large strip of border land, Iraqi military officials said.

"The objective behind the operation is to prevent remaining Daesh groups from melting into the desert region and using it as a base for future attacks," said army colonel Salah Kareem.