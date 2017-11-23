On the evening of November 13, 2015, France stopped breathing, having just undergone one of its bloodiest attacks in modern history. The previous one, in 1961 was orchestrated by a right-wing French paramilitary organization opposed to Algerian independence, leaving 28 people dead.

The country was in shock.

While the Bataclan hostages were being taken, the then-French President Francois Hollande, announced a state of emergency, an exceptional state that gave administrative authorities, such as prefects and police the power to limit freedoms - without recourse to a judicial mandate or warrant.

Initially intended to last twelve days when it was announced by the government, the state of emergency voted in by Parliament on November 20, has now been extended six times. It has lasted almost two years. It has in effect been institutionalised.

This exceptional measure was created in 1955 to counter Algerian independence revolutionaries at war against colonial France.

Since then, the present circumstances mark only the third time that this measure has been applied. From 1985 to 1987, in New Caledonia, it was put in place to stave off a pro-independence anti-colonial uprising. In 2005, it was again used when revolts broke out in French inner cities, following the deaths of two innocent youths of colour, Zyed Benna and Bouna Traore.

Today the list of the victims of the state of emergency include a large number of French citizens from post-colonial immigrant backgrounds. These measures, aside from targeting Muslims accused of “radicalisation” have also been used against ecological activists or anarchists.

Heavy handedness

The law authorises house arrest with the interior minister’s permission if a person can be justified as showing “serious reasons to think that his behaviour is a threat to public security and order”.

Additionally, administrative searches, data seizures, and even holding minors on the site of a searched premises for up to four hours is authorised. Neither a warrant nor a formal charge is required.

The Human Rights Watch in France has received several complaints denouncing abuses tied to the state of emergency. The report involves complaints of discriminatory raids, warrantless searches, erroneous addresses and even a case of mistaken identity – where one such case ended in violence and a wrongly targeted disabled man had four teeth broken by a police officer.

Two days after the Bataclan attack, a mosque in the Parisian suburb of Aubervilliers, was not only searched but left in a state of pillage (destroyed ceilings, turned over furniture, religious books thrown on the floor) - and nothing was discovered there.

France's Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve later conceded the error.

In Nice, RAID (Intervention Unit of the National Police) mistakenly burst into an apartment, using shotguns. The ceramic bullets hit the bed of a sleeping 7-year-old girl who was wounded by fragments of wood.

In January 2016, HRW conducted interviews with 18 people believed to have been placed under house arrest or searched in an abusive manner. A single mother had her children taken and placed in foster care following a search. Several witnesses admitted being afraid of the police and experiencing rejection and suspicion by their neighbours.

Give an inch, take a mile