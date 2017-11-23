PRIJEDOR/BELGRADE/THE HAGUE — It is said there can be no peace without justice and no justice without truth. But in Bosnia, nothing is ever that simple, or idealistic. Twenty-two years after the Dayton Peace Accords put an end to the war, the Balkans are still struggling with life after conflict. There is peace; but it is an uneasy one. And as for justice and truth? It depends who you ask.

High on a hilltop in the Bosnian Krajina, concentration camp survivor Sudbin Music points to a deep trench filled with water, “at the end of 2013, September, I was here, at the beginning of the exhumation process.” Music is from Prijedor, where in 1992, the Bosnian Serb army began its campaign of extermination and ethnic cleansing. It had been directed to do so by the Bosnian Serb political leadership, including Radovan Karadzic and Momcilo Krajisnik, which had just adopted six strategic objectives, including dividing Bosnia into ethnic enclaves and eliminating the border with Serbia.

Court documents show Ratko Mladic, commander of the Bosnian Serb forces, had responded to the directive rather chillingly, saying, “Do you know what this means? Who will have to implement this goal but the army? Do you think you can just move people like that, as if they were a set of keys? What you are asking me to do, gentlemen, is called genocide."

That is how Music and his brother ended up being the only men in their village left alive. The rest of them ended up here, in the Tomasica mass grave. Investigators found more than 400 bodies, “packed together like sardines.” The marks from the digging are still clear; excavators have ripped the earth into trenches, churning up brilliant flecks of purple rock. Yellow daisies have also begun to grow wildly, creating little patches of colour over the disturbed earth.

“When they found the bodies, they were so safe [well-preserved], you know? This area was a mine, so when you're burying bodies so deep in minerals and they don't have contact with oxygen, they are mummified. I saw [the body of] my neighbour for example. He looked just a little different because of the pressure, but I recognised the tattoo on his hand. It was a very strange moment for me.”

In Bosnia, there is an ominous saying, “Stay silent, someone can hear you!” That is nowhere more apparent than here. This grave is not hidden — it’s on a hill top. Serb houses are so close in the valley below that you can see the smoke rise from their chimneys, and when it’s quiet, you can hear the ding of a cow’s bell, a dog howl, a rooster crow. The idea that rumbling trucks filled with bodies, excavators digging graves and machine gun rattle could have gone unnoticed is absurd. Still, it took 17 years before two local Serbs who participated in disposing the bodies here finally revealed the grave’s location.

The UN Security Council voted to establish the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia in 1993, not long after the massacres in Prijedor. The aim was to hold accountable those most responsible for the hurricane of violence that was tearing the Balkans apart. To date, the ICTY has convicted more than a dozen people over what happened in the Prijedor area, though hundreds of people are estimated to have participated. Further, unlike Srebrenica, these early killings have never been classified as genocide.

Two-thousand km away in The Hague, Chief Prosecutor of the ICTY Serge Brammertz explains, “What we have tried to establish with Tomasica was that these systematic killings also occurred very much in relation to the other municipalities, where it was obvious based on the evidence we have presented that … several hundred people have been executed, mass graves have been prepared, the transport of the bodies to the mass graves was taking place. So those killings were not the result of combat, but really of systematic elimination.”

The verdict against Ratko Mladic was the last chance to prove in an international court that genocide was committed in Prijedor, indeed that it was committed anywhere outside Srebrenica. Prosecutors failed. Mladic, like Karadzic before him, was found not guilty. Instead he was convicted of the remaining 10 counts and sentenced to life in prison.

For victims and survivors, it seems they will just have to live with the fact that justice, as they see it, will never be served here.