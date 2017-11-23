WORLD
Zimbabwean farmers hope for certainty under Mnangagwa government
Villagers say wife of the former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe harassed them for years, forcing them off their farms for personal gain.
A group of Zimbabwean villagers who for years resisted efforts by the wife of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to force them off a farm are seen during a meeting at the farm in Mazoe, near the capital Harare, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. Now that Mugabe has resigned , the farmers say they are able to move around more freely. / AP
By Staff Reporter
November 23, 2017

For years, a group of Zimbabwean villagers resisted efforts by the wife of former President Robert Mugabe to force them off a farm near the capital, enduring police raids and the demolition of their homes. 

Now that the country's president for 37 years has resigned, the farmers say they are able to move more freely in a blow to Grace Mugabe's efforts to expand her landholdings.

They also say that they feel safe for the first time in years, and they hope that things will change under the incoming president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

TRT World'sBen Said reports from Harare.

Grace Mugabe, whose ambitions to succeed her husband as president triggered a military takeover, has attracted criticism in the past for lavish shopping trips. 

The former first lady set up a school and runs a dairy farm in Mazowe, projects that she said would boost Zimbabwe's devastated economy but were widely seen as an attempt to build a business empire for personal gain. 

Those ambitions are now in question after her 93-year-old husband resigned Tuesday following pressure from the military, parliament and street protesters, ending nearly four decades in power that saw Zimbabwe slide into economic ruin.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
