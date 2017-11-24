New York's traditional Thanksgiving Day parade brought huge crowds to the city's streets on Thursday, packing sidewalks from Central Park to Herald Square even as authorities tightened security following recent terror attacks in the city and elsewhere.

As crowds estimated in the millions applauded marching bands, elaborate floats and enormous tethered balloons - bearing the likenesses of Mickey Mouse, SpongeBob SquarePants, the Grinch and other cartoon characters - a huge contingent of thousands of police patrolled the 2.5-mile (four-kilometer) parade route or kept watch from helicopters hovering overhead.

With the festive event coming just weeks after the October 31 truck attack on a bike path in New York that killed eight people -- many of them foreign tourists - the city had noticeably stepped up security for Thursday.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan has this report.