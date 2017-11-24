POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Israel threatens Palestinian Bedouins with eviction
Some of the Bedouins have been living in the Jordan Valley before Israel was established in 1948.
Israel threatens Palestinian Bedouins with eviction
A Palestinian Bedouin woman and the remains of her family's makeshift home, destroyed by the Israeli army, near the West Bank city of Jericho in the Jordan Valley. / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
November 24, 2017

Several Bedouin families in the occupied West Bank area of the Jordan Valley are living under the threat of eviction from the region where they have lived for years.

The Israeli army recently ordered the families to leave the area which is rich in agriculture and makes up almost a quarter of the West Bank.

Israel's defence ministry says the evacuation is part of a clampdown on illegal construction.

RECOMMENDED

But Israeli human rights organisation B'Tselem says it's simply a cover for forced displacement.

TRT World's Chelsea Carter has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing