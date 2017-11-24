CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Backstreet Boy Nick Carter denies 2002 rape allegation
Melissa Schuman, a member of female pop group Dream in the late 1990s, says Carter raped her in 2002 when she was18 and he was 22.
Backstreet Boy Nick Carter denies 2002 rape allegation
Carter says he is “shocked and saddened” by the accusation. / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
November 24, 2017

Backstreet Boy singer Nick Carter on Wednesday denied an allegation that he raped a teen pop singer 15 years ago, saying he was "shocked and saddened" by the accusation.

Melissa Schuman, who was a member of female pop group Dream in the late 1990s, claimed in a lengthy blog post earlier this month that Carter forced her to have oral sex and raped her in 2002 when she was 18 and he was 22.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm Schuman's allegation.

"I am shocked and saddened by Ms Schuman's accusations," Carter, now 37, said in a statement that was emailed to media outlets.

"Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual."

RECOMMENDED

"It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm,” he said in the statement.

Schuman could not immediately be reached for comment on Carter's statement. She left Dream in 2002, and after the band made a brief comeback in 2015, it disbanded again in 2016.

She wrote on her blog in a November 2 post titled "Melissa Explains It All" that she had decided to come forward after women made accusations against other prominent men in entertainment and politics, and the #MeToo social media movement.

The Backstreet Boys were one of the biggest boy bands of the late 1990s and early 2000s, with hits like Quit Playing Games With My Heart.

Carter and the band are currently playing a concert residency in Las Vegas that is scheduled to run through February 2018. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing