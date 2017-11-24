Pakistani authorities acting on a court order have released a US-wanted militant who allegedly founded a banned group linked to the 2008 Mumbai attack.

Hafiz Saeed, who has been designated a terrorist by the US Justice Department and has a $10 million bounty on his head, was released before dawn on Friday.

Saeed's spokesman Yahya Mujahid confirmed his release.

Saeed ran the Jamaat ud Dawa organisation, widely believed to be a front for the Lashkar e Taiba militant group that was behind the attack in Mumbai, India, that killed 168 people.