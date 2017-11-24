TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey commemorates national Teachers’ Day
November 24 marks the day when Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Turkey's founder, was given the title of 'Head Teacher'.
Turkey commemorates national Teachers’ Day
National Teachers' Day has been celebrated every November 24 since 1981 in Turkey. / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 24, 2017

Turkey on Friday celebrated national Teachers' Day, which marks the day in 1928 when Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Turkey's founder, was given the title of 'Head Teacher'.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a message emphasising the importance of teachers in society.

"Societies which fail to give teachers the value they deserve and fail to show necessary sincerity in the face of their devotion will have no future," Erdogan said.

National Education Minister Ismet Yilmaz and 81 teachers from 81 provinces of Turkey on Friday paid their respects at Ataturk's grand mausoleum complex in Ankara, Anitkabir, which also houses a museum.

The Directorate of National Education in Istanbul organised a ceremony on Taksim Square in Istanbul. 

The General Command of Gendarmerie posted a video on its official Twitter account to celebrate the day and to commemorate teachers killed by the PKK terrorist organisation.

RECOMMENDED

"Teachers! The new generation will be your masterpiece,” the gendarmerie said, citing a well-known quote from Ataturk.

Teachers as PKK targets

On June 9, 22-year-old music teacher Senay Aybuke Yalcin was killed in a PKK attack as she was returning home from school in the Kozluk district of the southeastern province of Batman.

Another 23-year-old elementary school teacher also became a victim of a PKK attack around the same time. Necmettin Yilmaz was kidnapped by a group of PKK terrorists in Pulumur district of the eastern province of Tunceli.

His burnt-out vehicle was found on June 16. His body was recovered almost a month later.

Teachers' Day has been celebrated in Turkey every November 24 since 1981.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing