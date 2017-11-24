Germany's Social Democrats bowed to pressure from across the political spectrum on Friday to help form a new government led by Chancellor Angela Merkel, but pledged that party members would have final say on any deal.

The turnabout by the centre-left party, which had said it would go into opposition after suffering its worst result in 70 years in a September election, could help avert a disruptive repeat election in Europe's economic and political powerhouse.

SPD leader Martin Schulz told a news conference that party leadership had reached the decision out of a sense of responsibility to Germany and Europe after Sunday's collapse of talks aimed at forming a three-way coalition.

TRT World'sIra Spitzer reports from Berlin.

"There is nothing automatic about the direction we are moving in," Schulz said.

"If a discussion results in us deciding to participate in any form whatsoever in the formation of a government, we will put it to a vote of party members."