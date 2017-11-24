HARARE — Emmerson Mnangagwa was inaugurated as the president of the Zimbabwe on Friday. He takes over from Robert Mugabe who had been in power, first as prime minister, and then as executive president, since the country gained independence from Britain, in 1980. The occasion was held in the National Sports Stadium, a grand public gesture, capturing the prevailing mood in the country.

Getting the support of the people

Last Friday, four days before Robert Gabriel Mugabe resigned as president of Zimbabwe, the liberation war veterans association called for a protest march to demand his ouster. All ten provinces of the ruling Zanu PF party were ferrying in supporters. The faction of Zanu PF led by former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was pushing for control of the party and the state.

It was Saturday. I didn’t put on my running shoes to go to the protest march. Instead, I wore a pair of boots in anticipation of rain. The sky was overcast but the rain didn’t come. The roads were also clear of traffic police – as they had been since Tuesday night when the military took over the streets. For the first time in years, I’d been driving without the anxiety of being exhorted by the traffic police. Also for the first time, I was going to a protest march and had no fear of running from the teargas, truncheons or laced water cannons so readily deployed by the riot police.

At 10am, I walked through the neighbourhood of Avenues, towards the State House. The atmosphere had a historic charge. Random strangers were exuberant, hugging and taking selfies. The crowds drifting through the neighbourhood towards State House were multiracial, suburban and well dressed. The chants here were bland and unimaginative. “Mugabe must go, Mugabe must go...” broke out in small groups, and then a mass rendition of the national anthem sealed the solemnity and blandness.

The presidential guards, infamous for their harshness and pettiness, taken out on people going past the State House. The military had sanctioned this march, a role usually taken by the police force.

The crowds couldn’t hold back their gratitude to the soldiers for allowing them to vent their feelings. The conditioned unease around the State House and its guards gave way to outpourings of camaraderie. The soldiers were professional and congenial.

They posed for selfies and were tolerant when the crowds encroached on the restricted pavement. And yet the soldiers stopped the crowds from getting too close to the fence. They maintained the aura of state power.

The same official residence was inherited from the previous colonial regime. As it was after the liberation war in 1980, what was clear at the protest was that this was no revolution. There would be no demystifying of power. The military was sanctioning a change of guard, not a change of system.

Marching through the city streets

I caught a lift to the area where the protesters were gathered, referred to as either Freedom Square or Robert Mugabe Square, depending on one’s political leaning.

The city was a festive maze of people streaming back and forth between the State House and Robert Mugabe Square, waving placards and shouting variations of “Mugabe must go!” As a people, we have been adrift for the last 20 years. So I didn’t mind drifting around the city for a few more hours. A man in civilian clothes but an unmistakable rigid military posture was informing people to move towards the State House for speeches.

An acquaintance I was with whispered to me that he was a military intelligence operative. As the marchers streamed past the Zanu PF headquarters, a huge billboard with Mugabe’s face on it had fresh holes – something unthinkable a day before.