Iraqi forces said on Friday that Daesh is withdrawing deep into the desert to escape an offensive aimed at a final defeat of the group.

Daesh has already been driven out of all of the towns it once held, but Prime Minister Haider al Abadi has said he will not proclaim victory until the militants have been cleared from the western desert bordering Syria.

The Hashed al Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation) paramilitary force said its fighters had taken control of 77 villages and hamlets since the launch of the offensive on Thursday morning.

It said five militants had been killed south of the ancient desert city of Hatra, but otherwise Daesh had put up little resistance.

The Hashed said that its fighters, who are mainly recruited from Shia militias, overran an airfield in the same area, where they discovered underground warehouses used by the Daesh.

Air support for the offensive, which also involves the army and federal police, has so far been provided exclusively by the Iraqi air force.