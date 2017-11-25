WORLD
1 MIN READ
Violence against women on the rise in Uganda
A government health survey in Uganda shows about 56 percent of women aged between15 and 29 have experienced physical violence.
Violence against women on the rise in Uganda
In the past two months more than 20 women have been murdered. / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
November 25, 2017

Police say violence against women is on the rise in Uganda, with acid attacks being more common than ever.

Women are worried of being attacked as there are no restrictions on the sale of toxic chemicals to the public.

A bottle of sulfuric acid in an open market costs about a dollar and is easy to get hold of.

There is no specific law dealing with acid attacks. 

RECOMMENDED

Even though there are general laws to protect women and girls, they are not being implemented, rights activists say.

TRT World's Hillary Ayesiga reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing