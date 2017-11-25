WORLD
Libyans struggle to fend for themselves under economic crisis
The Libyan currency has fallen by 200 percent in the past year. The consequences are dire for a country where 1.3 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, according to UN figures.
The black market rate of the dinar recently slid again, fuelling inflation that is already around 25-30 percent. October 26, 2017 / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 25, 2017

In the backstreets of Libya's capital, an economic crisis is unfolding.

In Tripoli's Gold Market, many families are selling their jewellery and foreign currency savings on the black market to make ends meet.

In other signs of rising poverty, elderly women beg motorists for cash on Tripoli's streets and families queue for charity food handouts. The UN estimated that about 1.3 million people in Libya need humanitarian assistance this year.

Their situation took another turn for the worse in the past two weeks after the black market rate of the dinar, which has long languished at record lows, slid again, fuelling inflation that is already around 25-30 percent.

TRT World's Chelsea Carter reports on the economic plight of Libya's people. 

SOURCE:TRT World
