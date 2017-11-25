High jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim and heptathlete Nafissatou Thiam were named male and female world athletes of the year by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) at a ceremony in Monaco on Friday.

Qatari Barshim, 26, was unbeaten in 11 competitions in 2017, winning gold at the world championships and romping to the Diamond League crown.

Thiam, 23, also took the world title to add to her Olympic crown and broke through the 7,000 points barrier by registering 7,013 at a meeting in Austria.