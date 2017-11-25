Confectionery maker Mondelez, Lidl, Mars and other consumer goods producers have pulled advertising from YouTube after Britain’s Times newspaper found the video-sharing site was showing clips of scantily clad children alongside the ads of major brands.

Comments from hundreds of paedophiles were posted alongside the videos, which appeared to have been uploaded by the children themselves, according to a Times investigation. One clip of a pre-teenage girl in a nightie drew 6.5 million views.

The paper said YouTube, owned by Google, had allowed sexualised imagery of children to be easily searchable and had not lived up to promises to better monitor and police its services to protect children.

A YouTube spokesman said: “There shouldn’t be any ads running on this content and we are working urgently to fix this.”

YouTube had offered a similar apology and promised a comprehensive review in March, when the Times reported that ads from companies such as AT&T Inc, Verizon and Procter & Gamble Co were appearing next to videos of religious extremists.

More than 250 companies abandoned or scaled back YouTube advertising in response, resulting in steep losses of revenue for YouTube uploaders whose videos had attracted advertising.

Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju said that by October, most of those advertisers “are back and accelerating budget deployment to YouTube”.

P&G and Verizon were among those that returned. AT&T has stayed away, however, a spokesperson said.

Space at a premium

Online space to place TV-style commercials is in high demand and low supply, making it difficult for brands to ignore YouTube’s 1.5 billion users around the globe. Since March, more companies have adopted screening technology from YouTube and third parties to better dictate and monitor where ads run.

YouTube has remained one of Google’s biggest sales growth drivers this year despite the concerns, and is likely to register $7.8 billion in worldwide ad revenue this year, according to research firm EMarketer. Google does not break out YouTube in financial reports.

Chocolate maker Mars pulled back from Google’s broader ad offerings as well as YouTube.