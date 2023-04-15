POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Iran vows crack down on people who are promoting unveiling
"The punishment for the crime of promoting and encouraging others to remove the hijab is much heavier than the crime of removing the hijab," semi-official Mehr News quoted a top official as saying.
Iran vows crack down on people who are promoting unveiling
A growing number of Iranian women have been ditching their veils since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police last September. / Reuters
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
April 15, 2023

People who encourage women to remove the hijab will be prosecuted in criminal courts and will have no right of appeal against any conviction, Iran's deputy attorney general has said, according to local media.

Ali Jamadi's comments on Saturday come as an increasing number of women have been defying Iran's compulsory dress code, appearing unveiled in malls, restaurants, shops, streets, and other public areas.

Several female celebrities and activists have also in recent months posted photos of themselves on social media without the veil.

"The crime of promoting unveiling will be dealt with in the criminal court whose decisions are final and unappealable," the semi-official Mehr News quoted Deputy Attorney General Jamadi as saying.

"The punishment for the crime of promoting and encouraging others to remove the hijab is much heavier than the crime of removing the hijab itself, because it is one of the clear examples of encouraging corruption," he added.

He did not say what the punishments might be or what exactly entails promoting unveiling.

READ MORE:Dozens of more mysterious schoolgirl poisoning cases reported across Iran

RECOMMENDED

Cameras to monitor unveiled women

Iranian police on Saturday installed cameras in public places to identify and penalise unveiled women, Iranian media reported.

Police announced the plan last week.

A growing number of Iranian women have been ditching their veils since the death of a 22-year-old woman while in the custody of the morality police last September.

Mahsa Amini had been detained for allegedly violating the hijab rule. Security forces violently put down the protests following her death.

Videos of unveiled women resisting the morality police have flooded social media.

READ MORE:Iran grants amnesty to thousands of protesters

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar