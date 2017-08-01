WORLD
2 MIN READ
US-backed SDF takes control of two more neighbourhoods in Raqqa
A spokesman for the US-led coalition says the SDF has also captured around 10 sq km of territory from Daesh north of Raqqa during the past two days.
US-backed SDF takes control of two more neighbourhoods in Raqqa
US-backed SDF militants are seen in Raqqa, Syria, July 31, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 1, 2017

The US-backed SDF group on Tuesday claimed that it is on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighbourhoods of Daesh-held Raqqa, the group said on Tuesday.

The US-led coalition said SDF advancing from the east were within 300 metres of meeting up with those advancing from the west. The SDF was making "consistent gains" every day, the coalition spokesman said.

The SDF launched its US-backed campaign to seize Raqqa in early June. The assault on Daesh's de facto capital in Syria overlapped with the campaign to drive the group from the Iraqi city of Mosul, where Daesh was defeated last month.

"There is a fierce resistance from Daesh, so we can't determine when exactly we'll take (full control). Around 90 percent of the southern neighbourhoods are liberated," said the SDF.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury brings the latest.

RECOMMENDED

The SDF is dominated by YPG, which is the armed wing of the PYD. The PYD is the main partner for the US-led coalition against Daesh in Syria. Turkey is incensed by the US decision to arm the YPG/PYD as it considers the group as the Syrian branch of the PKK.

The PKK is recognised as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and EU.

Daesh has lost large expanses of territory in Syria over the last year to separate campaigns waged by the SDF, the Russian-backed Syrian regime, and Turkey-backed Syrian opposition forces.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza