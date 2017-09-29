President Donald Trump has backed away from a threat to skip the summit with Southeast Asian leaders in the Philippines later this year, with the White House now saying he will attend.

In a statement on Friday, the White House said that Trump will visit Manila as part of a bumper November 3-14 tour that will also include stops in China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and the US state of Hawaii.

The announcement sets up the likelihood that Trump will meet controversial firebrand Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte.

During a visit to ASEAN's Jakarta headquarters in April, Vice President Mike Pence had promised allies, anxious about wanting US engagement in the region, that Trump would attend the bloc's summit in Manila this November.